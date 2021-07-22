Subscribe
News

Gorillaz announce free gig at London’s O2 for NHS workers and their families

It's the day before their sold-out gig at the venue

By Charlotte Krol
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs in 2017. CREDIT: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Trending Now

Gorlliaz have added another show at The O2 in London next month for NHS workers and their families.

The band will play the concert on Tuesday, August 10 as a thank you to NHS staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic. It comes a day ahead of their sold-out public show at the London venue, which was announced last year.

Gorillaz drummer Russel Hobbs said of the news: “Reap what you sow, y’know what I’m saying? We don’t just want to say thank you, we want to do thank you too, because we care about the people who care for us.”

Advertisement

More information including how to secure a ticket to the August 10 show is available here. All ticket holders will need to present a NHS COVID Pass on entry to gain access to the venue.

Steve Sayer, VP & General Manager at The O2 added: “This is such a big moment for us. Our first live show in over 500 days, with one of the UK’s best bands playing to an audience made up of NHS staff and their families. We have missed the fans and live performances so much, we couldn’t be more proud to reopen with this event and to welcome such a great audience.”

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More