The Cult announce 30th anniversary reissue of Sonic Temple

Plus 10-date October tour

The Cult will mark the 30th anniversary of their platinum album Sonic Temple with a deluxe reissue on September 13 via Beggars Arkive.



Sonic Temple 30 will be released as a deluxe 3xLP box set and a 5xCD set, as well as a standard double LP. The sets both contain limited-release demos in addition to previously unreleased tracks.

The 3xLP box set – numbered and limited to 3000 copies – contains the original album plus a live Wembley show recorded for the BBC, four tracks of which are previously unreleased. It also contains a cassette of demos,

plus tour memorabilia and ephemera.

The 5xCD set features additional alternate edits, mixes, extended versions and acoustic versions, totalling 53 tracks (six of which are previously unreleased). It is packaged in book form with rare photographs and interviews with the band by journalist James Brown. To view full tracklistings and pre-order go here.

The Cult have also announced a Sonic Temple UK tour for October. Tickets go on sale from here at 10am on Friday July 5. See the full list of dates below:

October

Tue 15th Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Thu 17th Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Fri 18th Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff University

Sun 20th Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

Mon 21st Aberdeen, Scotland – The Music Hall

Tue 22nd Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy

Thu 24th Manchester, UK – Apollo

Sun 27th London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon 28th Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

Tue 29th Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall

