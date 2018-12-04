Christine & The Queens to headline new All Points East date

Supported by Kurt Vile, Beach House and Metronomy

Christine & The Queens have been unveiled as the latest headliners for the All Points East festival taking place in London’s Victoria Park in May/June next year.

Chris AKA Héloïse Letissier will be supported by on May 26 by Metronomy, Maribou State, Beach House, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Toro Y Moi, Ezra Collective, Baloji and more.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 7) from here, priced £62.95 (general admission) or £109.95 (VIP).

All Points East have previously announced early lineups for May 24 and June 2, headlined by The Chemical Brothers and Bon Iver respectively.

