Bon Iver to headline final day of All Points East 2019

Bon Iver is the second headliner to be confirmed for May/June’s All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park.

He’ll close out the festival on Sunday June 2, supported by Mac DeMarco, First Aid Kit, John Grant, Tallest Man On Earth, Julien Baker, Snail Mail and KOKOKO!

As previously reported, The Chemical Brothers will headline the festival’s opening night on May 24, supported by Primal Scream, Spiritualized and Hot Chip. Tickets for both days are available here.

