British neo-soul collective Sault announce new album Nine, only available for 99 days

Sault have announced details of a new album – Nine is set to come out next week and will only be available online for 99 days.

The new album, which follows the British neo-soul collective’s pair of 2019 records, 5 and 7, was teased by the mysterious collective on Instagram earlier this week.

Taking to the same platform today (June 16), Sault have confirmed that Nine is indeed a new album, and gave details about its release.

“Nine will only exist for ninety-nine days,” they wrote. “You can download from sault.global. Available on vinyl and all streaming platforms.”

Upon visiting the band’s website, a message reads: “108 days left of nine,” hinting that the 99 days of its lifespan – and thus its release date – begin next Friday (June 25).

Since the release of 5 and 7 in 2019, Sault released two critically acclaimed albums in 2020, Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise).

Untitled (Black Is) took 17th place in Uncut’s 50 best new albums of 2020 list. We said: “Having released two intriguing albums in 2019, the anonymous neo-soul collective – believed to include Michael Kiwanuka collaborator Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah, plus vocalists Cleo Sol and Melissa ‘Kid Sister’ Young – really seized the day with this urgent 20-track opus, written in response to the killing of George Floyd and released just three weeks later on the Juneteenth holiday.

“A multifaceted work of elegant defiance, they followed it up in September with the equally essential Untitled (Rise).”