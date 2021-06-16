British neo-soul collective Sault tease new album in cryptic Instagram post

Sault have teased their next release, after dropping a series of acclaimed albums throughout last year.

The British music collective remain steeped in mystery, but won praise for Untitled (Black Is), which was followed by Untitled (Rise).

Now, they’ve teased further material in a cryptic post shared on Instagram. The group wrote “Nine” against a plain black background, but shared no other information about what fans can expect from their latest offering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAULT (@saultglobal)

Sault’s Untitled (Black Is) album took 17th place in Uncut’s 50 best new albums of 2020 list. We said: “Having released two intriguing albums in 2019, the anonymous neo-soul collective – believed to include Michael Kiwanuka collaborator Dean “Inflo” Josiah, plus vocalists Cleo Sol and Melissa “Kid Sister” Young – really seized the day with this urgent 20-track opus, written in response to the killing of George Floyd and released just three weeks later on the Juneteenth holiday.

“A multifaceted work of elegant defiance, they followed it up in September with the equally essential Untitled (Rise).”