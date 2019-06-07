Brian Wilson postpones June tour due to mental health issues

"I’m looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year"

Brian Wilson has postponed his June US tour due to mental health issues. In a candid letter published on his website, Wilson explains how his latest round of surgery on his back left him feeling “mentally insecure”.

“We’re not sure what is causing it but I do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now,” he writes. “I’m going to rest, recover and work with my doctors on this.”

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Wilson was due to perform alongside fellow Beach Boy Al Jardine in a series of shows billed as Pet Sounds: The Final Performances. Wilson’s letter suggests the performances will be rescheduled, and his tour commitments for August and September currently remain unaffected.

“It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades,” writes Wilson. “There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey.

“As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and I’m physically stronger than I’ve been in a long time. However, after my last surgery I started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for awhile. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We’re not sure what is causing it but I do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles.

“I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I’ve been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back and I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why. It’s something I’ve never dealt with before and we can’t quite figure it out just yet. I’m going to rest, recover and work with my doctors on this. I’m looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year. The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome.”

For help and advice on mental health issues, contact the Samaritans or Mind, the mental health charity.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from May 16, and available to order online now – with The Black Keys on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, The Cure, Bruce Springsteen, Rory Gallagher, The Fall, Jake Xerxes Fussell, PP Arnold, Screaming Trees, George Harrison and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including PJ Harvey, Peter Perrett, Black Peaches, Calexico And Iron & Wine and Mark Mulcahy.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.