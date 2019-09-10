Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy announces new album, I Made A Place

Watch a video for first single, "At The Back Of The Pit"

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy has announced that his new album, I Made A Place, will be released by Domino on November 15.

It’s his first album of new solo material since 2011’s Wolfroy Goes To Town. Watch a video for first single “At The Back Of The Pit” below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“In recent years, the whole world of recorded music, in the way that such music is conceived, perceived, recorded, released and distributed, has been atomized,” writes Will Oldham, AKA Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy. “I tried holding my breath, waiting for the storm to pass, but this storm is here to stay and its devastation is our new landscape. What else is a person to do except what he knows and feels, which for me is making records built out of songs intended for the intimate listening experiences of wonderful strangers who share something spiritually and musically? I started working on these songs thinking that there was no way I was going to finish them and record and release them. This was a constructive frame-of-mind that protected the songs until this frightening moment when we let go of them and give them to you.”

You can pre-order I Made A Place, including a limited red vinyl version with free 7″, here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.