Bob Dylan rants against modern TV, only watches Coronation Street

Bob Dylan has hit out against modern TV, saying he only watches Coronation Street and The Twilight Zone.

The musician answered questions from The Wall Street Journal on his website to promote his new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song.

ORDER NOW: Neil Young is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

When asked what form of technology he uses to relax, and whether he enjoys streaming on Netflix, Dylan said that “two or three hours” of binge watching is too much for him.

Advertisement

“Coronation Street, Father Brown, and some early Twilight Zones,” Dylan named as shows he has enjoyed bingeing.

“I know they’re old-fashioned, but they make me feel at home. I’m no fan of packaged programs or news shows. I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog ass.”

Discussing further relaxation tools, Dylan went on: “I’m a religious person. I read the scriptures a lot, meditate and pray, light candles in church. I believe in damnation and salvation, as well as predestination. The Five Books of Moses, Pauline Epistles, Invocation of the Saints, all of it.”

In the same interview, Bob Dylan said he was a fan of Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan, as well as Royal Blood, Celeste, Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave.

Dylan previously mentioned Eminem in a 2001 interview with Time. Dylan revealed that he hadn’t listened to much of Eminem’s music, but said that the rapper was “doing something right.” He continued: “I almost feel like if anything is controversial, the guy’s gotta be doing something right.”