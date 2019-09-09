Bob Dylan announces US tour

His first North American dates of 2019

Bob Dylan has announced a new US tour, kicking off in Irvine, California, on October 11. After touring extensively in Europe, these will be his first North American dates of 2019.

The tour is advertised as ‘Bob Dylan And His Band’, so is likely to feature a similar lineup of musicians to that which played the European dates. You can read a full review of Bob Dylan’s recent Hyde Park show in the current issue of Uncut, on sale now with Patti Smith on the cover, or available to buy online by clicking here.

Peruse the full itinerary for Bob Dylan’s US tour below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (September 13).

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

11 Oct 2019

Irvine, California

UC Irvine – Bren Events Center

12 Oct 2019

Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara Bowl

14 Oct 2019

Palo Alto, California

Stanford University — Frost Amphitheatre

17 Oct 2019

Denver, Colorado

The Mission Ballroom

19 Oct 2019

Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena

20 Oct 2019

Kansas City, Missouri

Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

22 Oct 2019

St. Louis, Missouri

Stifel Theatre

23 Oct 2019

Ames, Iowa

Iowa State University – C.Y. Stephens Auditorium

24 Oct 2019

Mankato, Minnesota

Mankato Civic Center

26 Oct 2019

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Eagles Ballroom

27 Oct 2019

Bloomington, Indiana

Indiana University – Auditorium

29 Oct 2019

Normal, Illinois

Illinois State University – Braden Auditorium

30 Oct 2019

Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

1 Nov 2019

South Bend, Indiana

Morris Performing Arts Center

2 Nov 2019

Muncie, Indiana

Ball State University – Emens Auditorium

4 Nov 2019

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State University – Mershon Auditorium

5 Nov 2019

East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State University – Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

6 Nov 2019

Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Michigan – Hill Auditorium

8 Nov 2019

Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky University – BB&T Arena

9 Nov 2019

Akron, Ohio

University of Akron – EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

10 Nov 2019

Moon Township, PA

Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center

12 Nov 2019

Baltimore, Maryland

University of Maryland Baltimore County – UMBC Event Center

13 Nov 2019

Petersburg, Virginia

Virginia State University – Multi-Purpose Center

15 Nov 2019

University Park, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State University – Eisenhower Auditorium

17 Nov 2019

Ithaca, New York

Ithaca College – Athletics and Events Center

19 Nov 2019

Lowell, Massachusetts

University of Massachussetts – Tsongas Arena

20 Nov 2019

Providence, Rhode Island

Providence Performing Arts Center

21 Nov 2019

The Met Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.