Bob Dylan announces US tour

His first North American dates of 2019
Bob Dylan has announced a new US tour, kicking off in Irvine, California, on October 11. After touring extensively in Europe, these will be his first North American dates of 2019.
The tour is advertised as ‘Bob Dylan And His Band’, so is likely to feature a similar lineup of musicians to that which played the European dates. You can read a full review of Bob Dylan’s recent Hyde Park show in the current issue of Uncut, on sale now with Patti Smith on the cover, or available to buy online by clicking here.
Peruse the full itinerary for Bob Dylan’s US tour below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (September 13).
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
11 Oct 2019
Irvine, California
UC Irvine – Bren Events Center
12 Oct 2019
Santa Barbara, California
Santa Barbara Bowl
14 Oct 2019
Palo Alto, California
Stanford University — Frost Amphitheatre
17 Oct 2019
Denver, Colorado
The Mission Ballroom
19 Oct 2019
Lincoln, Nebraska
Pinnacle Bank Arena
20 Oct 2019
Kansas City, Missouri
Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
22 Oct 2019
St. Louis, Missouri
Stifel Theatre
23 Oct 2019
Ames, Iowa
Iowa State University – C.Y. Stephens Auditorium
24 Oct 2019
Mankato, Minnesota
Mankato Civic Center
26 Oct 2019
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Eagles Ballroom
27 Oct 2019
Bloomington, Indiana
Indiana University – Auditorium
29 Oct 2019
Normal, Illinois
Illinois State University – Braden Auditorium
30 Oct 2019
Chicago, Illinois
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
1 Nov 2019
South Bend, Indiana
Morris Performing Arts Center
2 Nov 2019
Muncie, Indiana
Ball State University – Emens Auditorium
4 Nov 2019
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State University – Mershon Auditorium
5 Nov 2019
East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State University – Wharton Center for the Performing Arts
6 Nov 2019
Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Michigan – Hill Auditorium
8 Nov 2019
Highland Heights, Kentucky
Northern Kentucky University – BB&T Arena
9 Nov 2019
Akron, Ohio
University of Akron – EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
10 Nov 2019
Moon Township, PA
Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center
12 Nov 2019
Baltimore, Maryland
University of Maryland Baltimore County – UMBC Event Center
13 Nov 2019
Petersburg, Virginia
Virginia State University – Multi-Purpose Center
15 Nov 2019
University Park, Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University – Eisenhower Auditorium
17 Nov 2019
Ithaca, New York
Ithaca College – Athletics and Events Center
19 Nov 2019
Lowell, Massachusetts
University of Massachussetts – Tsongas Arena
20 Nov 2019
Providence, Rhode Island
Providence Performing Arts Center
21 Nov 2019
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.