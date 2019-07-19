Blur to release 1994 BBC session on 10″ vinyl

Plus Parklife-era merchandise back in stock

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Parklife, Blur are releasing a 1994 BBC Radio 1 session on 10″ vinyl (and digital formats) on August 2.

Recorded for Mark Radcliffe on March 7, 1994 – six weeks before the release of Parklife – Live At The BBC features four tracks: “Girls & Boys”, “Jubilee”, “Trouble In The Message Centre” and “Lot 105”.

Blur are also reissuing a range of classic Parklife-era merchandise, including tote bags and T-shirt featuring their greyhound, beer mat and football logos. See the whole range over at Blur’s official site.

