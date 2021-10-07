Blondie postpone UK tour until 2022, add Johnny Marr as special guest

Blondie have postponed their Against All Odds UK tour until next spring – see the revised schedule below.
- ORDER NOW: The Rolling Stones are on the cover of Uncut’s November 2021 issue
- READ MORE: Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide
Debbie Harry and co. were due to hit the road with Garbage next month for a run of headline dates in Liverpool, Manchester, Hull, London, Glasgow, Nottingham and other cities.
Today (October 6) it has been confirmed that the gigs will now take place between April and May 2022. Johnny Marr will appear as a special guest in place of Garbage, who have been forced to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. The former Smiths guitarist contributed to Blondie‘s latest record, Pollinator (2017).
“Having collaborated with Johnny on Blondie’s last album, and with plans for a new collaboration on our next album, we are looking forward to a long-overdue return to the UK, and even better, to sharing the stage with the inspirational musical influence that is Johnny Marr,” explained Harry in a statement.
Drummer Clem Burke added: “It is a disappointment to have to postpone our UK tour until April 2022. We will now be joined by our special guest & friend Johnny Marr. We’re happy to continue our relationship with Johnny that began with his contribution to our last album Pollinator. Looking forward to seeing all our UK fans in the spring.”
Marr, meanwhile, said he was “delighted” to be heading out on the road with Blondie, who he hailed as “21st century heroes”.
You can see Blondie‘s Against All Odds UK tour dates below, with remaining tickets available from here.
April 2022
22 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
24 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
26 – The O2 Arena, London
28 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton
29 – Bonus Arena, Hull
May 2022
1 – AO Arena, Manchester
2 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
4 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
5 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
7 – Utilitia Arena, Birmingham
Over the summer, Debbie Harry gave an update on Blondie‘s next album. “We’re in the process of setting up a period of time to lay down some tracks and rehearse,” the frontwoman told NME. “We’re already looking at 10-12 songs, but it feels too early to talk about it.”