Debbie Harry gives update on Blondie’s new album: “It’s not my nature to live in the past”

Blondie have given an update on the progress of their next studio album.

The Debbie Harry-fronted band released their 11th full-length record, Pollinator, back in 2017. It contained contributions from the likes of Sia, Charli XCX, Dev Hynes, Johnny Marr and The Strokes’ Nick Valensi.

In a new interview with NME about the upcoming Blondie: Vivir En La Habana film and its accompanying EP, Harry confirmed that the group were also preparing their next album on which they’ll reunite with producer John Congleton.

Although the frontwoman had previously said that Blondie’s 12th LP will feature another song by Marr, it is expected to be a more band-focused collection of tracks this time around.

“We’re in the process of setting up a period of time to lay down some tracks and rehearse,” Harry said. “We’re already looking at 10-12 songs, but it feels too early to talk about it.”

The singer went on to discuss the experience of “re-discovering the things you move on [from] and forget about” to compile Blondie 1974–1982: Against The Odds, the band’s first-ever authorised archival boxset.

However, Harry said: “It’s not my nature to live in the past – I’m always looking for the next step.”

Meanwhile, Blondie recently shared new live versions of “Rapture” and “Long Time” from their Vivir En La Habana EP (out July 16 via BMG). The six-track collection soundtracks the aforementioned concert film, which was premiered at the Sheffield Doc/Fest last month.

Blondie will embark on a UK headline tour with Garbage – dubbed Against The Odds – in November. Check out the dates below.

November 2021

Saturday 6 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Monday 8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Tuesday 9 – AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday 11 – Bonus Arena, Hull

Friday 12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sunday 14 – The Brighton Centre

Tuesday 16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thursday 18 – The O2 Arena, London

Saturday 20 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday 21– First Direct Arena, Leeds