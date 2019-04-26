The Black Keys announce new album, Let’s Rock

Hear another song from it called "Eagle Birds"

The Black Keys have announced that their 9th album, entitled Let’s Rock, will be released by Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records on June 9.

Following the single Lo/Hi in March, you can now hear another song from it, “Eagle Birds”, below:

Let’s Rock was written, tracked live, and produced by the band’s Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney at Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville. It features backing vocals from Leisa Hans and Ashley Wilcoxson.

“The record is like a homage to electric guitar,” comments Carney. “We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.”

Check out the Let’s Rock tracklisting and sleeve art below:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me

