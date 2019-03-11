The 9th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

New tunes from Black Mountain, The Waterboys, Bedouine, The Black Keys and more

Busy finishing an issue right now – more on that next week – but for now here’s this week’s Playlist. A lot of returning favourites – The National, The Black Keys, The Chemical Brothers – as well as some newer faces like Faye Webster. Plenty to enjoy, anyway.

1.

THE NATIONAL

“You Had Your Soul With You”

(4AD)

2.

THE BLACK KEYS

“Lo/Hi”

(Nonesuch Records)

3.

FAYE WEBSTER

“Room Temperature”

(Secretly Canadian)

4.

BLACK MOUNTAIN

“Future Shade”

(Jagjaguwar)

5.

BEDOUINE

“When You’re Gone”

(Spacebomb)

6.

MIKE DONOVAN

“Digital Dan”

(Drag City)

7.

UNDERWORLD & THE NECKS

“Appleshine Continuum”

(UMG)

8.

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

“We’ve Got To Try”

(UMusic)

9.

RICHARD HAWLEY

“Off My Mind”

(BMG)

10.

THE WATERBOYS

“Right Side Of Heartbreak (Wrong Side Of Love)”

(Cooking Vinyl)

11.

LOCAL NATIVES

“When Am I Gonna Lose You”

(UMG)

12.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

“Sunflower [feat. Steve Lacy]”

(Columbia)