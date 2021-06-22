Beck reschedules UK summer tour to 2022, adds two new dates

Beck has rescheduled his forthcoming UK tour to 2022 and has added several new dates.

The American singer-songwriter was set to head out on a UK and European tour this summer, but he was forced to postpone the dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for the UK leg of the tour have now been rescheduled to 2022, kicking off with a new date at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on June 14. He has also added an extra London date to close the tour on June 18 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on general sale at 9AM on Friday (June 25) and can be purchased on GigsAndTours, Ticketmaster and Beck’s official website. You can see the full list of rescheduled dates below.

June 2022

14 – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

15 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

16 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

18 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Beck’s latest album, Hyperspace, was released in 2019. In Uncut’s 8/10 review, we wrote: “Just as he does on all of his best albums, Beck finds fresh ways throughout Hyperspace to confound the question of who exactly he ought to be, all while making music that feels instantly familiar and sneakily unpredictable.”