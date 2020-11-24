Subscribe
Arab Strap announce first album for 16 years, As Days Get Dark

Watch a video for new single "Compersion Pt.1"

Sam Richards
Credit: Kat Gollack

Following last year’s comeback single “The Turning Of Our Bones”, Arab Strap have announced their first album in 16 years.

As Days Get Dark will be released by Rock Action on March 5. Watch a video for new single “Compersion Pt.1” below:

“It’s about hopelessness and darkness,” says Aidan Moffat, of the new album. “But in a fun way. It’s definitely Arab Strap, but an older and wiser one, and quite probably a better one.”

“We’ve had enough distance from our earlier work to reappraise and dissect the good and bad elements of what we did,” adds Malcolm Middleton. “Not many bands get to do this, so it’s great to split up.”

Arab Strap have also announced a UK tour for September (dates below). Tickets go on sale on Friday from the band’s official site.

4th Manchester Manchester Academy 2
5th Ireland Dublin Vicar St.
6th Birmingham The Mill
7th Bristol SWX
8th London Electric Ballroom
9th Newcastle upon Tyne Boiler Shop
10th Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Features

