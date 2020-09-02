Hear Arab Strap’s comeback song, “The Turning Of Our Bones”

Arab Strap have announced their reunion with the release of a new single, their first in almost 15 years.

Listen to “The Turning Of Our Bones” below:

Says the band’s Aidan Moffat: “’The Turning Of Our Bones’ is an incantation, a voodoo spell to raise the dead. Inspired by the Famadihana ritual of the Malagasy people of Madagascar, in which they dance with the corpses of loved ones; it’s all about resurrection and shagging.”

“The Turning Of Our Bones” will be released as a physical single (backed with 7″ exclusive track “The Jumper”) on October 23 via Rock Action.