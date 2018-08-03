Alan McGee launches new label, Creation23

Hear the first release, "Feeling Funny" by Rubber Jaw

Former Creation Records boss Alan McGee has announced the launch of a new 7″ label, called Creation23.

“I want to put out records again,” says McGee. “I’ve missed it, there’s a lot of good music around and it feels like a good time to do it. Twenty-three is my lucky number.”

Hear Creation23’s first release, “Feeling Funny” by north Essex band Rubber Jaw here.

“Feeling Funny” comes as a limited edition numbered and coloured 7” with artwork and inserts made by the band. It includes a golden ticket to gain free entry with a plus one to every show for a year. You can pre-order it here.

