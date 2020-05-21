Watch Itasca’s exclusive Uncut session

Following last week’s terrific performance by James Elkington, we’re proud to present the next in Uncut’s exclusive series of lockdown sessions in conjunction with Paradise Of Bachelors.

It features Kayla Cohen AKA Itasca playing four songs from her recent album Spring – plus a bonus Warren Zevon cover – from a stunning location adjacent to her home near Joshua Tree, California.

Watch below:

Itasca played:

1. Only A Traveler

2. A’s Lament

3. Golden Fields

4. Tule’s Blues (Warren Zevon)

5. Voice Of The Beloved

You can read the Uncut review of Itasca’s Spring here and buy or stream the album by clicking here.

Next is the series is Jake Xerxes Fussell, so please bookmark the Uncut homepage and check back from 6pm on May 28 to view his session. Michael Chapman follows on June 4.