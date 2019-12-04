Subscribe
Reviews Album

Itasca – Spring

Kayla Cohen’s seventh album proves a balm for modern concerns

8
Erin Osmon

Trending Now

PlaylistsSam Richards - 0

The 26th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Stirring selections from Greg Dulli, Cornershop, Trent Reznor, Squirrel Flower, Jason Williamson, Antibalas and more
Read more
NewsSam Richards - 0

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges announce joint EP

Hear the title track from Texas Sun now
Read more
Film0

The Irishman

Scorsese gets the old gang back together
Read more

In the fall of 2017, Kayla Cohen left her home in Los Angeles for a sabbatical in the high desert of New Mexico. The Southwestern state has a long lineage of expats drawing inspiration from its scenery. The American painter Georgia O’Keeffe most famously made her home here, trading the flowers of Upstate New York for the red hills and cow skulls of the Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu. 4AD co-founder Ivo Watts Russell settled in Santa Fe in 2002. Judy Chicago, Agnes Martin, Peter Hurd, Henriette Wyath and countless other musicians, writers and visual artists have all felt the mysterious, primordial pull of The Land Of Enchantment.

For her part, Cohen holed up in a 100-year-old adobe-style home, an architectural signature of the area  drawn from the traditional building techniques of indigenous people. Here, she leaned into space and quiet, creating art in the most pleasant of vacuums. “It had a kiva fireplace, thick adobe walls, a brick floor,” she says. “Like a cocoon to play guitar in.”

The journey to Spring began during a trip to Bandelier National Monument near Los Alamos, where native Puebloan peoples once thrived. “Came to build up my home/In a valley so deep as to hide inside/And I saw myself/Up on the ridge of the mind,” Cohen sings in “Plains”, over acoustic guitar picking and snare taps. It’s just one in a series of impressionistic songs on Spring where Cohen admires and contemplates her surroundings: “Called that abundant design/Shelter  for that mind/And a hideout/Look for  a way to provide.”

Advertisement

On this dream-like work, clarity is drawn from the therapeutic effects of iconic landscapes and simple thoughts – an ancient canyon or a backroad ephiphany – via lyrics that are alternately impressionistic and personal. It’s a  high form of musical travel memoir, melding the beauty of place with a  sense of self, leaving it all open-ended enough for the listener to form their own personal picture.

Throughout Spring, Cohen’s singing evokes a dream-like state, where earthen and phantom worlds meet in musical settings that range from acoustic guitar and voice to fuller, more textural surrounds. “Only A Traveler” and “Bess’s Dance” are evocations of British folk-rock’s past, strings and piano melting into acoustic guitars. These accompanying instruments appear sparsely throughout, as on “Golden Fields”, whose piano flourishes evoke a sort of cosmic gospel. “Golden fields meadow valley flats/ You come to me in  the day/Whispering lines about time  itself,” she sings, evoking some  almighty spirit.

What’s perhaps  more remarkable  than these dreamy overtones is Cohen’s own guitar playing, alternately studied and primitive. On “Lily” and “A’s Lament”, which bookend the album, Cohen’s  guitar strings ring as lonesome and  thin as the traveller she sings about.  By contrast, on “Voice Of The Beloved”, “Comfort’s Faces” and “Only A  Traveler”, her guitar sound is robust  and powerful, recalling masters like Robbie Basho.

Each mode works in service of the vibe Cohen intends, but Spring’s organic easiness belies the evident care in its creation. In this sense, Spring is like a handspun fabric, stunning to behold  in full, but astonishingly meticulous  when viewed up close, evidence that  often the most easygoing work requires  a tremendous amount of thought  and editing.

Advertisement
Previous articleEfterklang release their latest EP as a pair of socks
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Magazines Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Read more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

MORE REVIEWS

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Introducing the definitive guide to the music of REM: the new, monster – and indeed Monster – 148 page deluxe edition of our REM...
Publications

REM – Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Edition

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2019 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.