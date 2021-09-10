The 7th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

One of the many wonderful things about End Of The Road festival – and if you weren’t following it last weekend, you can catch up with all our coverage here – is how it reignites a hunger for new music. You can hear a couple of our discoveries from the festival below, along with plenty more terrific new stuff that’s been easing our descent back into homeworking normality this week.

From the invigorating (Johnny Marr, Chelsea Carmichael, Ill Considered) to the emotive (The War On Drugs, Shannon Lay, Sufjan Stevens, Courtney Barnett covering the Velvets) to the utterly serene (Nala Sinephro, Jon Hopkins) there should be something for everyone – or as we like to hope, everything for everyone.

You can also read about many of these artists in the new issue of Uncut, out next week…

JOHNNY MARR

“Spirit, Power And Soul”

(BMG)



ANNA B SAVAGE

“Since We Broke Up”

(City Slang)



COURTNEY BARNETT

“I’ll Be Your Mirror”

(Verve)



THE WAR ON DRUGS

“Living Proof (Live On Colbert)”

(Atlantic)



SHANNON LAY

“A Thread To Find”

(Sub Pop)



FIELD MUSIC

“Someplace Dangerous”

(Memphis Industries)



CHELSEA CARMICHAEL

“There Is You And You”

(Native Rebel)



CARWYN ELLIS & RIO 18

“Olá!”

(Légère Recordings)



ORQUESTRA AFRO-BRASILEIRA

“Damurixá”

(Day Dreamer)



ILL CONSIDERED

“Loosed”

(New Soil)



HAYDEN THORPE

“Metafeeling”

(Domino)



LEE RANALDO

“In Virus Times (Excerpt)”

(Mute)



BROADSIDE HACKS

“Gently Johnny”

(British Underground)



DAMON & NAOMI WITH KURIHARA

“The Aftertime”

(20-20-20)

<a href="https://damonandnaomi.bandcamp.com/album/a-sky-record">A Sky Record by Damon & Naomi</a>

​​SUFJAN STEVENS & ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE

“Cimmerian Shade”

(Asthmatic Kitty)



KIRAN LEONARD

“Old Threat Tale”

(Self-released)

<a href="https://kiranleonard.bandcamp.com/album/trespass-on-foot">Trespass on Foot by Kiran Leonard</a>

LINDA FREDRIKSSON

“Neon Light (And The Sky Was Trans)”

(We Jazz)



SPIRITCZUALIC ENHANCEMENT CENTER

“My Silence Is Spanish”

(Kryptox)

<a href="https://kryptox-music.bandcamp.com/album/carpet-album">Carpet Album by Spiritczualic Enhancement Center</a>

FAZER

“Grenadier”

(City Slang)



NALA SINEPHRO

“Space 2”

(Warp)

<a href="https://nalasinephro.bandcamp.com/album/space-18">Space 1.8 by Nala Sinephro</a>

JON HOPKINS

“Sit Around The Fire”

(Domino)

