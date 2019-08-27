Elvis Costello by Elvis Costello: “Time is going backwards!”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ATTRACTIONS

TRUST

F-BEAT/COLUMBIA, 1981

Recorded at a troubled time, Costello’s fifth took aim at his pop contemporaries

Every one of the 45rpm records that we issued between late 1977 and mid-1980 made some kind of showing on the UK hit parade. My face was suddenly on the cover of teen magazines, as unlikely as that may sound now. It’s a sad and predictable story that too much attention can turn a young man’s head. I thought myself above all temptations but wrote a lot of songs about the debris that surrounds them and anything else that flew by my window. That’s what filled Armed Forces and Get Happy!!. After some hits, some inexplicable catastrophes and producing The Specials under a laundromat in the Fulham Palace Road, I felt like driving the car into a ditch or at least to Sunderland, so, with stupefying arrogance, we set about showing our contemporaries what could be done with their winning formulas. “Clubland” was supposed to be “Message In A Bottle” with a middle eight, “You’ll Never Be A Man” was “Brass In Pocket” with more chords and some ideas hijacked from The “Detroit” Spinners, while “White Knuckles” was like hearing several XTC songs through a haze of scrumpy, gin and sherbet dabs. I doubt any of them were better songs than their models, but it was a lark. I wish I could say it kept us out of trouble. Somewhere along the way the Attractions managed to cut what I think of as their most original ensemble performance, “New Lace Sleeves”. Around this time, my publisher told me the song I’d just written on a newly purchased piano reminded him of something by Erik Satie, so I went to a music shop to find out what he was talking about and discovered that I could actually play the opening bars of a few of his deceptively simple piano pieces. However, I absolutely needed Steve Nieve’s fingers to make sense and music out of my sketch for “Shot With His Own Gun” and then I straightened up long enough to co-produce Squeeze’s East Side Story.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ATTRACTIONS

IMPERIAL BEDROOM

F-BEAT/COLUMBIA, 1982

Eager to embrace a variety of styles, Costello enlisted Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick

It was very sad to read of the recent passing of that incredibly talented, gentle man, Geoff Emerick. He patiently watched us burn off the “nervous energy” that had fuelled all our previous records until we found our way to this album. He’d seen better bands than us come into the studio with crazed notions and fuzzy fragments of song and put them into sonic order. We had set up at the crossroads of Oxford Street and Regent Street, in AIR Studios. If we thought we were being like The Beatles by hiring a harpsichord, then an actual Beatle was down the hallway making Tug Of War with George Martin, just past a mixing suite that hosted both The Jam and Alice Cooper, although, sadly, not at the same time. We gave ourselves an extravagant amount of weeks to make our best mistakes. Geoff Emerick’s recording experience and mixing made absolute sense of the band’s unpredictable but brilliant playing – Pete Thomas’s insane drumming on “Beyond Belief”, to Nieve’s demented piano on “Man Out Of Time” and “The Loved Ones” and Bruce Thomas’s mighty bass coda for “Shabby Doll”. Geoff sat through my endless vocal-group overdubs that were the first thing to get lost when we took the songs on the road as not one of the band could do much more than shout “Hey” on the chorus, so it took until last summer’s Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers Tour for Davey Faragher, Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee to make some sense of my, sometimes, nonsensical notions. The record is occasionally called “baroque” – another of those overused French words, like “genre”, that make “critical thinking” seem like thinking – but this could really only be applied to Steve Nieve’s insanely funny and extravagant orchestration for “…And In Every Home” or that damn harpsichord on “You Little Fool”. I don’t think it has anything to do with “Almost Blue”, a song later heartbreakingly performed by Chet Baker, who had inspired me to write it, two years before he brought his beautiful trumpet playing to our rendition of “Shipbuilding”.

THE COSTELLO SHOW FEATURING THE ATTRACTIONS AND CONFEDERATES

KING OF AMERICA

F-BEAT/COLUMBIA, 1986

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ATTRACTIONS

BLOOD & CHOCOLATE

DEMON/COLUMBIA, 1986

Two very different albums – one produced by T-Bone Burnett, the other by old compadre Nick Lowe

Producer T-Bone Burnett and I originally plotted this to be a half-acoustic and half-electric album. The first Hollywood sessions with players from Elvis Presley’s TCB band, jazz bassist Ray Brown and Earl Palmer – the drummer on both “Tutti Frutti” and “The Theme From The Flintstones” – gave us more than we bargained for, including “Indoor Fireworks”, “Poisoned Rose” and “I’ll Wear It Proudly”. Suspicion and ill-feeling replaced any literal or figurative electricity on the Attractions recording dates, apart from their superb contribution to “Suit Of Lights”. A matter of months later I booked Olympic Studios to finish the amplified half of the job in Barnes, and called Nick Lowe to produce, referee and play the acoustic rhythm guitar that holds together a record on which I frankly only make a noise with a Fender Telecaster. We set up with stage monitors, so everything was a roaring, muddy blur whether we were hammering through “Tokyo Storming Warning” or creeping through “I Want You”. If something was too loud in the mix, we simply turned off that channel and balanced to the bleed – appropriate, given the final title of the album. As to the chocolate, I think we ate it all.