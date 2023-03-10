The 2nd Uncut New Music Playlist of 2023

Hopefully it hasn’t escaped your attention that there’s a new issue of Uncut out in the world, featuring fascinating encounters with Peter Gabriel, Baaba Maal and Lonnie Liston Smith, plus reviews of superb new albums by Lankum and Billy Valentine among many others.

You can hear the latest singles from all of those great artists in our playlist below, along with nourishing new music from the likes of Angel Olsen, William Tyler, Baxter Dury, Sarabeth Tucek and Brian Eno. And how about St Vincent covering Portishead with The Roots? Or a Bitches Brew-inspired jam led by Kate Bush’s nephew on violin? We’ve got you covered. Happy Friday!

ANGEL OLSEN

“Nothing’s Free”

(Jagjaguwar)



Advertisement

PETER GABRIEL

“Playing For Time (Dark-Side Mix)”

(Real World)



LANKUM

“The New York Trader”

(Rough Trade)



BAABA MAAL

“Freak Out Ft. The Very Best”

(Marathon Artists)



ST VINCENT & THE ROOTS

“Glory Box”

(Live on The Tonight Show)



BRIGID MAE POWER

“Dream From The Deep Well”

(Fire)



RODNEY CROWELL

“Everything At Once (feat. Jeff Tweedy)”

(New West)



Advertisement

SBT [SARABETH TUCEK]

“13th St. #2”

(Ocean Omen)



BILLY VALENTINE & THE UNIVERSAL TRUTH

“My People… Hold On”

(Acid Jazz)



AOIFE NESSA FRANCES

“Automatic Love”

(Partisan)



WILLIAM TYLER & THE IMPOSSIBLE TRUTH

“Area Code 601”

(Merge)



LONNIE LISTON SMITH

“Cosmic Changes”

(Jazz Is Dead)



LONDON BREW

“Raven Flies Low”

(Concord Jazz)



CLARK

“Clutch Pearlers”

(Throttle)



NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY

“Stigmergy”

(Aguirre/Eremite)

<a href="https://eremiterecords.bandcamp.com/album/since-time-is-gravity">Since Time Is Gravity by Natural Information Society</a>

BAXTER DURY

“Aylesbury Boy”

(Heavenly)



CREEP SHOW

“Yawning Abyss”

(Bella Union)



ASHER GAMEDZE

“Wynter Time”

(International Anthem / Mushroom Hour)



BRIAN ENO

“A Thought (Instrumental)”

(UMC)

