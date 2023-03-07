Uncut – May 2023

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Peter Gabriel, The Beatles, Rickie Lee Jones, The Damned, OMD, David Berman all feature in the new Uncut, dated May 2023 and in UK shops from March 9 or available to buy online now. This issue comes with an exclusive free 15-track CD of the month’s best new music.

PETER GABRIEL: Full moons! Infinitely expandable data globes! Humankind as “sex machines” for sentient robots! Welcome to the “hi-tech, handmade” real world

of Peter Gabriel. Holding court in his London home studio, rock’s most progressive nabob

exclusively unveils his ambitious plans for i/o — his first album of new music for 20 years.

“I’m an awkward sod,” he reveals to Michael Bonner. “I like doing things differently…”

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

THE BEATLES: Photographer Terry O’Neill worked with The Beatles across five decades, capturing the band at the start and on through the solo years. Many of his shots are being published for the first time in a new photo book, The Beatles. Here, we reveal a trove of previously unseen photographs, beginning at the dawn of the Fabs…

BAABA MAAL: His rich, golden voice and music that hovers deftly between tradition and electronic blues has made Baaba Maal one of Africa’s most beloved and critically acclaimed musicians. With his first new album for seven years and a music festival to discuss, Maal invites Uncut to a rare audience in his hometown, Podor. There, however, Nick Hasted encounters unexpected tragedy amid the superstar showmanship.

RICKIE LEE JONES: Down in New Orleans, Rickie Lee Jones is taking stock. She has a new album to discuss – Pieces Of Treasure, in which she tackles the American Songbook in her own luminous style – but also “emotion and trauma”, Rita Hayworth, “spaghetti on the wall” and the quixotic creative spirit that has both challenged her and nourished her across her 45-year career. As she explains to Laura Barton, “Only by taking a chance is there some kind of a reflection of what my mettle is, what I’m made of, who I am.”

ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK: Two “No Hopers from the Wirral”, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark became modernist hit makers until Dazzle Ships – a wildly innovative album inspired by musique concrète, Cold War paranoia and Eastern Bloc broadcasts – almost sank them. Forty years on, however, the legacy of Dazzle Ships has steadily grown. “It hurt at the time,” they confess to Graeme Thomson. “Because we put our heart and soul into it.”

DAVID BERMAN: The wry, sardonic brilliance of David Berman shone brightly

until his tragic suicide in 2019, aged only 52. As American Water – the first great masterpiece by his band Silver Jews – turns 25, Berman’s friends and former collaborators reflect on the idiosyncratic life and work of a tragic genius. “The saddest people are always the funniest,” learns Rob Hughes.

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: The Damned’s bereted lord of misrule talks about the things he likes to do: necking baked beans, abolishing the military and dressing up as Soft Machine’s Mike Ratledge.

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Feist, Lankum, Depeche Mode, Daughter, Steve Gunn & David Moore and more, and archival releases from The Pretty Things, Eden Ahbez, Joyce Street and others. We catch Weyes Blood and Sam Burton live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Rye Lane and Lola; while in books there’s Leon Russell and The Art of Darkness!

Our front section, meanwhile, features Big Pink, House Of All, Wayne Hussey and Tom Verlaine while, at the end of the magazine, Pauline Black shares her life in music.

