Send us your questions for Cat Power

Over the course of her recently-completed triptych – 2000’s The Covers Record, 2008’s Jukebox and last year’s Covers – Chan Marshall AKA Cat Power has proved herself to be the queen of the cover version, able to instantly inhabit the emotional core of a song in a way few others can.

Now she’s taking this rare gift to a whole new level by covering an entire gig, namely one of Bob Dylan’s famous May 1966 appearances at London’s Royal Albert Hall. On November 5, Marshall will be recreating one of those momentous tour-ending shows in its entirety in the very same venue (tickets here).

But before that, she’s kindly agreed to submit to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers, for our next Audience With feature. So what do you want to ask a masterful interpreter, soul-baring songwriter, hardy survivor and all-round indie music legend? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Friday (August 26) and Chan will answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.