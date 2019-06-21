The Best Of 2019: Halftime Report

A personal Top 58 of the year's best albums so far...

Conscious that today is the Summer Solstice, so with that in mind I’ve rounded up my favourite new albums of the year so far; specifically those released between January until the end of June. They’re listed in sort of chronological order, in case you’re interested; certainly not by any kind of preferential ranking.

Anyway, I hope it provides further evidence of the year’s abundant musical riches. There’s a lot of great new music coming down the pipe, too; some of which I’ll share with you as soon as I’m permitted.

Dig in!

1. Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar)

2. Cass McCombs – Tip Of The Sphere (Anti-)

3. Steve Gunn – The Unseen In Between (Matador)

4. William Tyler – William Tyler Goes West (Merge)

5. Michael Chapman – True North (Paradise Of Bachelors)

6. Beirut – Gallipoli (4AD)

7. Robert Forster – Inferno (Tapete Records)

8. Lambchop – This (is what I wanted to tell you) (City Slang)

9. Chris Forsyth – All Time Present (No Quarter)

10. Big Thief – UFO-F (4AD)

11. Garcia Peoples – Natural Facts (Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)

12. Alex Rex – Otterburn (Tin Angel)

13. Stephen Malkmus – Groove Denied (Domino)

14. Jenny Lewis – On The Line (Warners)

15. Pond – Tasmania (Marathon Artists)

16. Bill MacKay – Pre-California (Drag City)

17. Kel Assouf – Black Tenere (Glitterbeat)

18. The Comet Is Coming – Trust In The Lifeforce (Impulse! Records)

19. Wand – Laughing Matter (Drag City)

20. Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band – Pedal Steal + Four Corners (Paradise Of Bachelors)

21. Julia Jacklin – Crushing (Transgressive)

22. White Denim – Side Effects (City Slang)

23. Mac DeMarco – Here Comes The Cowboy (Mac’s Record Label)

24. Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising (Sub Pop)

25. Bill Callahan – Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest (Drag City)

26. Visible Cloak, Yoshio Ojima & Satsuki Shibano – serenitatem (RVNG Intl)

27. The National – I Am Easy To Find (4AD)

28. Aldous Harding – Fixture Picture (4AD)

29. Solange – When I Get Home (RCA)

30. Jake Xerxes Fussell – Out Of Sight (Paradise Of Bachelors)

31. Beth Gibbons and the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra present – Gorecki Symphony 3 (Domino)

32. Dream Syndicate – These Times (Anti-)

33. Deerhunter – Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? (4AD)

34. PJ Harvey – All About Eve (Invada)

35. The Black Keys – “Let’s Rock” (Nonesuch)

36. Black Peaches – Fire In The Hole (Hanging Moon)

37. Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains (Drag City)

38. Rose City Band – Rose City Band (Audiam)

39. Bedouine – Birds Songs Of A Killjoy (Hanging Moon)

40. Calexico And Iron & Wine – Years To Burn (City Slang)

41. Guided By Voices – Warp & Woof (GBV Inc)

42. Bruce Hornsby – Absolute Zero (Thirty Tigers)

43. Chris Robinson Brotherhood – Servants Of The Sun (Silver Arrow)

44. Vanishing Twin – The Age Of Immunology (Fire)

45. Jeff Tweedy – Warmer (DBPM)

46. Lloyd Cole – Guesswork (Earmusic)

47. Bruce Springsteen – Western Stars (Columbia)

48. Mega Bog – Dophine (Paradise Of Bachelors)

49. Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 – Jola (Banana & Louie)

50. Raconteurs – Help Us Stranger (XL)

51. The Quiet Temple – The Quiet Temple (Point Of Departure)

52. Jane Weaver – Loops In The Secret Society (Fire)

53. House And Land – Across The Field (Thrill Jockey)

54. Night Moves – Can You Really Find Me (Domino)

55. Flying Lotus – Flamagra (Warp)

56. Trash Kit – Horizon (Upset The Rhythm)

57. The Flaming Lips – King’s Mouth (Bella Union)

58. 75 Dollar Bill – I Was Real (tak:til/ Glitterbeat)

