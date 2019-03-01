The 8th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

This week's playlist essentials

Aaaaand here we go… what a week. Solange’s album is amazing – here it in full here – plus the Visible Cloaks, Yoshio Ojima & Satsuki Shibano collaboration is immense. Lots of other good stuff, too – Tindersticks, Rolling Blackouts, Aldous Harding, Teenage Fanclub. Dig in!

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

SOLANGE

When I Get Home

(RCA)

2.

VISIBLE CLOAKS, YOSHIO OJIMA & SATSUKU SHIBANO

“Stratum”

(RVNG Intl)

3.

TINDERSTICKS

“Willow” [feat. Robert Pattinson)

(City Slang)

4.

KEVIN MORBY

“No Halo”

(Secretly Group)

5.

DAMIEN JURADO

“Lincoln”

(Mama Bird Recording Co)

6.

SEBADOH

“Celebrate The Void”

(Fire)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

7.

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

“In The Capital”

(Sub Pop)

8.

AVEY TARE

“Taken Boy”

(Domino)

9.

ALDOUS HARDING

“The Barrel”

(4AD)

10.

TEENAGE FANCLUB

“Everything Is Falling Apart”

(Merge)

11.

STEALING SHEEP

“Show Love”

(Heavenly)

12.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

“Watching The Wires”

(Merge)

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The April 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with John Lennon on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Keith Richards, Anne Briggs, Edwyn Collins, Lou Reed, Humble Pie, Robert Forster, Jenny Lewis, James Brown and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Pond, Ex Hex, Hand Habits, Lambchop, Stephen Malkmus, Kel Assouf and Patty Griffin. Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.