The 2nd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Lana Del Ray! Ryan Adams! Pond! Deerhunter!

Aaaaand… here we go. Busy week for new music. Can’t get enough of this latest batch of Lana Del Ray songs; also welcome returns for Ryan Adams, Pond and Deerhunter. My favourite discovery this week is Craven Faults – excellent deep synth stuff. Anyway, we’re back next week with some big news: see you then.

1.

LANA DEL RAY

“hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it”

(UMG)

2.

ELENA SETIÉN

“She Was So Fair [feat. Steve Gunn]”

(Thrill Jockey)

3.

RYAN ADAMS

“Doylestown Girl”

(Blue Note/Capitol)

4.

CRAVEN FAULTS

“Intakes”

(Bandcamp)

5.

POND

“Daisy”

(Marathon Artists)

6.

HAND HABITS

“Pleaseholder”

(Saddle Creek)

7.

DEERHUNTER

“Plains”

(4AD)

8.

BILL MacKAY

“Pre-California”

(Drag City)

8.

SARAH LOUISE

“Rime”

(Thrill Jockey)

10.

RADIOHEAD

“Ill Wind”

(XL)

11.

TODD SYDER

“Just Like Overnight [feat. Jason Isbell]”

(Aimless Records/Thirty Tigers)

12.

FAT WHITE FAMILY

“Serf’s Up!”

(Domino)

