The 20th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

The in sounds from way out...

As the gates of Hell have well and truly opened this week, I hope this selection will bring you some respite. Amazing to hear new music after 40 years from Betty Davis – expertly delivered by Danielle Maggio – as well as a ton of other returning faves: Joan Shelley, Jenny Hval, Kacy And Clayton, Wilco, DJ Shadow and more. Incidentally, don’t forget you can read more about Joan and her brilliant new album in the new issue of Uncut – The Who on the cover – which you can buy in the shops or direct from our friends here. Free P&P, I should mention, too.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

BETTY DAVIS PERFORMED BY DANIELLE MAGGIO

“A Little Bit Hot Tonight”

(via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://daniellemaggio.bandcamp.com/album/a-little-bit-hot-tonight">A Little Bit Hot Tonight by Betty Davis performed by Danielle Maggio</a>

2.

JOAN SHELLEY

“Cycle”

(No Quarter)

3.

WILCO

“Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”

(dBpm)

4.

KACY AND CLAYTON

“The Fortyn-Ninth Parallel”

(New West)

5.

JENNY HVAL

“Ashes To Ashes”

(Sacred Bones)

6.

OHTIS

“Only Him And Me”

(Full Time Hobby)

<a href="http://ohtis.bandcamp.com/album/curve-of-earth-digital-deluxe">Curve of Earth (Digital Deluxe) by Ohtis</a>

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

7.

SHANNON LAY

“Death Up Close”

(Sub Pop)

8.

SLEATER-KINNEY

“The Center Won’t Hold”

(Mom + Pop)

9.

TINARIWEN

“Zawal [feat. Warren Ellis]”

(Anti-)

10.

DIIV

“Skin Game”

(via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://diivct.bandcamp.com/album/deceiver">Deceiver by DIIV</a>

11.

DJ SHADOW

“Rocket Fuel [feat. De La Soul]”

(Mass Appeal Records)

12.

JON HOPKINS

“Emerald Rush [Solomun remix]”

(Domino)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.