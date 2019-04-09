The 13th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Peej, Patti and Courtney lead this week's office playlist

1.

PJ HARVEY

“The Moth” [feat. Lily James]

(Invada)

2.

SOUNDWALK COLLECTIVE WITH PATTI SMITH

“Ivry”

(Bella Union)

3.

BIG THIEF

“Cattails”

(4AD)

4.

COURTNEY BARNETT

“Everybody Here Hates You”

(Marathon Artists)

5.

JEFF TWEEDY

“Family Ghost”

(dBpm)

6.

TIM HECKER

“You Never Were”

(Kranky)

7.

ROBERT AEOLUS MYERS

“Dreamscape From The Night Kitchen”

(Stamp The Wax)

8.

ISHMAEL ENSEMBLE feat. HOLYSEEUS FLY

“Full Circle”

(Believe Music)

9.

BRANDT BRAUER FRICK

“Rest”

(Because)

10.

PETER CAT RECORDING CO.

“Floated By”

(Panache)

11.

ASHLEY HENRY

“The Mighty”

(Sony)

12.

PJ HARVEY

“Descending”

(Invada)

