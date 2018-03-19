Wire to reissue first three albums as special edition CD books

Pink Flag, Chairs Missing and 154 will be repackaged in May, complete with unreleased material

Wire will reissue their classic first three albums Pink Flag, Chairs Missing and 154 as special edition CD books in May.

Each album is presented as an 80-page, 7″-size hardback book featuring brand-new interviews and unseen photographs. They will come accompanied by bonus discs of singles, B-sides and demos – many previously unreleased. All audio has been remastered.

The special edition CD books will be released on May 18, followed by standard edition LP and CD formats on June 22. The bonus tracks will not be made available digitally. Full tracklists and pre-order links can be found here.

Wire will also release Nine Sevens – a box set of nine 7″ singles from the same period – on Record Store Day (April 21). Full details here.

