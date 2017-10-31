Win tickets to see Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul in concert

We have a pair of tickets to see Springsteen's right hand man live

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul arrive in the UK for a run of dates this week.

Touring this year’s Soulfire album, Steven Van Zandt and friends kick off their UK shows in London before heading to Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle.

We’re delighted to be able to offer a pair of tickets to see them play at the Roundhouse in London on Saturday, November 4.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, answer this question correctly:

What was the name of Van Zandt’s debut solo album?

Was it: a) Born Again Savage, b) Men Without Women or c) Voice Of America?

Send your answers to: UncutComp@timeinc.com.

The winner will be notified by midday on Friday, November 3. The editor’s decision is final.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul play:

SAT NOVEMBER 4 – LONDON ROUNDHOUSE

MON NOVEMBER 6 – BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY

WEDS NOVEMBER 8 – LEEDS O2 ACADEMY

FRI NOVEMBER 10 – BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY

SUN NOVEMBER 12 – GLASGOW O2 ACADEMY

TUES NOVEMBER 14 – LIVERPOOL O2 ACADEMY

THURS NOVEMBER 16 – NEWCASTLE O2 ACADEMY

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.