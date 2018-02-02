Willie Nelson: “I was trying to bring the hippies and the cowboys together”

The birth of Progressive Country plotted in the latest issue of Uncut

Willie Nelson and others talk about the Progressive Country movement.

Nelson pinpoints a 1972 show at Austin’s leading counterculture venue, the Armadillo World Headquarters, as the moment when everything changed for him. “I knew it would be a good place to experiment with what I was trying to do, which was bring the hippies and the cowboys together,” he says. “They were way ahead in Austin. These guys knew what was going on and they weren’t afraid to say it.”

Nelson moved permanently to Austin a few months later, galvanising a local scene that was already bubbling under thanks to “long-haired cowboys” such as Michael Martin Murphey, Jerry Jeff Walker and The Lost Gonzo Band. When Nelson persuaded the likes of Waylon Jennings to play the Armadillo, the Progressive Country scene was born.

