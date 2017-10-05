The White Stripes to release new live album set

Live In Detroit: 1999 - 2000 - 2001 is the band's latest Third Man Vault Package

The White Stripes have announced details of their latest Third Man Vault Package.

Live In Detroit: 1999 – 2000 – 2001 is a three-album set cut on coloured 180-gram vinyl at Third Man Pressing in Detroit and “housed in a custom die-cut sleeve that stylistically deconstructs the Stripes’ album released the year that corresponds to the live performance,” according to a press release from Third Man Records.

Additionally, high quality reproduction prints of the Jack White-designed posters for each of these shows will be included.

The venues in question were the Magic Bag, the Magic Stick and the Gold Dollar.

Live at the Magic Bag 7-30-1999

Jimmy the Exploder

Wasting My Time

Astro

Cannon / John the Revelator (traditional)

The Big Three Killed My Baby

I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself (Bacharach/David)

Love Sick (Bob Dylan) (piano)

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (piano)

St. James Infirmary (traditional) (piano)

Suzy Lee

Stop Breaking Down (Robert Johnson)

Lafayette Blues

The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (piano)

Broken Bricks

Live at the Magic Stick 8-18-2000

You’re Pretty Good Looking (for a Girl)

When I Hear My Name

Jolene (Dolly Parton)

Cannon/John the Revelator (traditional)

Apple Blossom

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

Death Letter (Son House)

Little Bird

Jimmy the Exploder

I’m Bound to Pack It Up

Broken Bricks

Hello Operator

Astro / Jack the Ripper (Screaming Lord Sutch)

Ashtray Heart (Captain Beefheart)

Do

Let’s Shake Hands

Live at the Gold Dollar 6-7-2001

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

Hotel Yorba

I’m Finding It Harder to Be a Gentleman

Fell in Love With a Girl

Expecting

Little Room

The Union Forever

The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

We’re Going to Be Friends

Offend in Every Way

I Think I Smell a Rat

Aluminum

I Can’t Wait

Now Mary

I Can Learn

This Protector

