The White Stripes to release new live album set

Live In Detroit: 1999 - 2000 - 2001 is the band's latest Third Man Vault Package
The White Stripes have announced details of their latest Third Man Vault Package.
Live In Detroit: 1999 – 2000 – 2001 is a three-album set cut on coloured 180-gram vinyl at Third Man Pressing in Detroit and “housed in a custom die-cut sleeve that stylistically deconstructs the Stripes’ album released the year that corresponds to the live performance,” according to a press release from Third Man Records.
Additionally, high quality reproduction prints of the Jack White-designed posters for each of these shows will be included.
The venues in question were the Magic Bag, the Magic Stick and the Gold Dollar.
Live at the Magic Bag 7-30-1999
Jimmy the Exploder
Wasting My Time
Astro
Cannon / John the Revelator (traditional)
The Big Three Killed My Baby
I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself (Bacharach/David)
Love Sick (Bob Dylan) (piano)
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (piano)
St. James Infirmary (traditional) (piano)
Suzy Lee
Stop Breaking Down (Robert Johnson)
Lafayette Blues
The Same Boy You’ve Always Known
You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (piano)
Broken Bricks
Live at the Magic Stick 8-18-2000
You’re Pretty Good Looking (for a Girl)
When I Hear My Name
Jolene (Dolly Parton)
Cannon/John the Revelator (traditional)
Apple Blossom
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground
Death Letter (Son House)
Little Bird
Jimmy the Exploder
I’m Bound to Pack It Up
Broken Bricks
Hello Operator
Astro / Jack the Ripper (Screaming Lord Sutch)
Ashtray Heart (Captain Beefheart)
Do
Let’s Shake Hands
Live at the Gold Dollar 6-7-2001
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground
Hotel Yorba
I’m Finding It Harder to Be a Gentleman
Fell in Love With a Girl
Expecting
Little Room
The Union Forever
The Same Boy You’ve Always Known
We’re Going to Be Friends
Offend in Every Way
I Think I Smell a Rat
Aluminum
I Can’t Wait
Now Mary
I Can Learn
This Protector
