The Waterboys announce new album, Out Of All This Blue

The Waterboys have announced details of a new double album, Out Of All This Blue.

It’s due on September 8; their first for new label, BMG Records.

Produced by Mike Scott and recorded in Dublin and Tokyo , Out Of All This Blue will be available on Double CD and Double Vinyl, plus Deluxe Triple CD (including Bonus Tracks) and Deluxe Triple Vinyl (including Bonus Tracks) and Digital.

Out Of All This Blue contains 23 songs. String and brass sections were arranged and conducted by Trey Pollard of The Spacebomb Collective. Mike Scott says of the record: “Out Of All This Blue is 2/3 love and romance, 1/3 stories and observations. I knew from the beginning I wanted to make a double album, and lucky for me – and I hope the listener – the songs just kept coming, and in pop colours.”

The Waterboys – Out Of All This Blue tracklisting:

Do We Choose Who We Love

If I Was Your Boyfriend

Santa Fe

If the Answer Is Yeah

Love Walks In

New York I Love You

The Connemara Fox

The Girl in the Window Chair

Morning Came Too Soon

Hiphopstrumental 4 (Scatman)

The Hammerhead Bar

Mister Charisma

Nashville, Tennessee

Man, What a Woman

Girl in a Kayak

Monument

Kinky’s History Lesson

Skyclad Lady

Rokudenashiko

Didn’t We Walk on Water

The Elegant Companion

Yamaben

Payo Payo Chin

Bonus tracks:

The Memphis Fox

If the Answer Is Yeah (Alternate Version)

If I Was Your Boyfriend (Zeenie Mix)

Epiphany on Mott Street

Didn’t We Walk on Water (JessKav Mix)

Santa Fe (Instrumental)

Payo Payo Chin (Tokyo Hotel)

Return to Roppongi Hills

Nashville, Tennessee (Live)

Mister Charisma (Alternate Version)

So in Love with You

