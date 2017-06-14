Watch The War On Drugs new video for “Holding On”

And read the exclusive comeback interview only in the new Uncut

The War On Drugs have released a video for their new single, “Holding On”.

You can watch the clip below.

Read more about the return of The War On Drugs in the new issue of Uncut – on sale now

The song is taken from the band’s new album, A Deeper Understanding, which is released on August 25 on Atlantic Records.

A Deeper Understanding tracklisting:

Up All Night

Pain

Holding On

Strangest Thing

Knocked Down

Nothing To Find

Thinking Of A Place

In Chains

Clean Living

You Don’t Have To Go

The August 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring David Bowie on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with The War On Drugs, Steve Earle and Jah Wobble, we countdown Radiohead’s 30 Greatest Songs and remember Gregg Allman. We review Peter Perrett, Afghan Whigs, ZZ Top and Peter Gabriel. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting, Broken Social Scene and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.