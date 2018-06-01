Watch the video for Gorillaz’ new single, “Humility”

Features George Benson and a miming Jack Black

Damon Albarn’s cartoon band Gorillaz have released a new single, “Humility”, featuring George Benson.

Watch the video, starring Jack Black, below:

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

“Humility” is taken from Gorillaz’ new album The Now Now, set for release on June 29. Unlike last year’s Humanz, the album largely eschews guest stars, with Benson, Snoop Dogg and Chicago house pioneer Jamie Principle the only featured names. Peruse the artwork and tracklist below:



Humility – feat George Benson

Tranz

Hollywood – feat Snoop Dogg + Jamie Principle

Kansas

Sorcererz

Idaho

Lake Zurich

Magic City

Fire Flies

One Percent

Souk Eye

Albarn also confirmed this week that a new album by his supergroup The Good, The Bad & The Queen – featuring The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen – is coming soon.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show, Albarn said the record was “sort of finished… We’re playing it back at the moment downstairs. So yeah, I think it is.”

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Public Image Ltd on the cover in the UK and Johnny Cash overseas. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Ray Davies, Father John Misty, Pink Floyd, Mazzy Star, Sleaford Mods, Neko Case and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Father John Misty, Neko Case, Natalie Prass, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Jon Hassell.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.