Watch a video for Dirty Projectors’ new single, “Break-Thru”

It's from their upcoming album Lamp Lit Prose, out July 13

Dirty Projectors will release a new album called Lamp Lit Prose via Domino on July 13.

Watch a video for the lead single, “Break-Thru”, below:

Signalling the return of guitars and intricate vocal harmonies to the Dirty Projectors sound, Lamp Lit Prose features guest appearances from Empress Of, Dear Nora and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold.

A new six-piece line-up of Dirty Projectors will tour tour the UK in August, dates as follows:

8/16/18 – 8/19/18 – Brecon Beacons, United Kingdom – Green Man Festival

8/19/18 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – The Art School

8/20/18 – Leeds, United Kingdom – Riley Smith Hall (Leeds Uni)

8/21/18 – London, United Kingdom – Village Underground

8/22/18 – London, United Kingdom – Village Underground

Tickets are on sale now from here.

