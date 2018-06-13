Watch a video for Cowboy Junkies’ new song, “The Things We Do To Each Other”

It's taken from their upcoming album All That Reckoning, released July 13

Cowboy Junkies have released another song from their new album All That Reckoning, set for release on July 13.

Watch a powerful video for “The Things We Do To Each Other” below:

Speaking about the album in the new issue of Uncut – on sale tomorrow (June 14) – Cowboy Junkies singer Margo Timmins says: “The situation in the world right now is forcing us all to be a little more political and forceful, and to have a voice and take action. It doesn’t surprise me that Mike [Timmins] is writing from that point of view, because we’re all being shifted to that place.”

The interview is part of an extensive Cowboy Junkies profile in the August issue of Uncut, which also features articles on Prince, John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Hawkwind and many more.

