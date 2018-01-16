Watch Nick Cave, Bono and more at Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday concert

Johnny Depp, Sinéad O'Connor and Glen Hansard also performed

Last night (January 15), Shane MacGowan celebrated his 60th birthday at the National Concert Hall in Dublin in the company of Bono, Johnny Depp and others.

Although looking frail in a wheelchair, the Pogues singer was able to duet with Nick Cave on a version of Summer In Siam:

Bono and Johnny Depp performed Rainy Night In Soho:

Lisa O’Neill and Glen Hansard sang Fairytale Of New York, while Magda Davitt (formerly known as Sinéad O’Connor) gave an emotional rendition of You’re The One:

