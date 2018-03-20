Watch the new video for Françoise Hardy’s single “Le Large”

It's the work of Swimming Pool director François Ozon

Françoise Hardy will release Personne D’autre, her first album in six years, on April 6.

Watch a new video for lead-off single “Le Large” below. The clip was created by François Ozon, director of the films Swimming Pool and 8 Women.

You can pre-order Françoise Hardy’s Personne D’autre here.

