Watch the first trailer for Biggie and Tupac drama, City Of Lies

Starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker

“Who shot Biggie Smalls?” It’s a question that’s been asked many times since the iconic rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997, less than a year after his rap rival Tupac Shakur was murdered in similar circumstances. Both homicides remain unsolved.

The question is posed again by Forest Whitaker in the intriguing first trailer for new drama City Of Lies. Whitaker plays a journalist who teams up with Johnny Depp’s LAPD detective in an attempt to discover why the case remains open, unravelling a web of institutional corruption.

Watch the trailer below:

City Of Lies is directed by Brad Furman (The Infiltrator) and is due out on September 7 in the US.

