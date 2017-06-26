Watch Dead & Company cover Bob Dylan

They played "All Along The Watchtower" at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, New York

Dead & Company covered Bob Dylan‘s “All Along The Watchtower” at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, New York last week.

Jambands reports that this is the third time the Grateful Dead offshoot have performed Dylan’s song. The group originally debuted the cover on June 20, 2016.

You can watch them play the song below, at the 1:00:23 mark.

Dead & Company consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

