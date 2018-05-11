Watch Arctic Monkeys play “Four Out Of Five” on US TV

Their new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out today

Arctic Monkeys’ sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, is out today (May 11).

Last night, they played its most immediate track “Four Out Of Five” – there are no singles – on US TV programme The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch that here:

Listen to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino below. You can read Uncut’s comprehensive take on the album in the current issue, on sale now.

