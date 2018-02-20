Van Morrison and The Waterboys sign up for big outdoor show

They'll play Wrest Park in Bedfordshire on August 31

Van Morrison has been unveiled as the Friday night headliner for Wrest Park’s Heritage Live Concert Series this summer.

He’ll be supported by The Waterboys and Hothouse Flowers when he plays the Bedfordshire manor on August 31.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 23), available here.

Morrison was also recently announced as the headliner of The Liverpool Feis, a new Irish music festival taking place on the city’s waterfront on July 7.

