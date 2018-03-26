Van Morrison added to British Summer Time bill

He'll play Hyde Park on July 13

Van Morrison has been announced as the main support to Michael Buble at British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 13.

Headliners for the other British Summer Time in Hyde Park events include Roger Waters, The Cure, Paul Simon and Eric Clapton.

Tickets for all events are available here.

