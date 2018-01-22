Three members of The Smiths reunite for orchestral gigs

Morrissey and Johnny Marr unsurprisingly not involved

With a full Smiths reunion seemingly more distant than ever, three former members – bassist Andy Rourke, drummer Mike Joyce and fleeting second guitarist Craig Gannon – are teaming up with Manchester Camerata orchestra for a series of concerts this summer under the banner ‘Classically Smiths‘.

Manchester Camerata previously provided the orchestral oomph for the Haçienda Classical concerts and played on New Order‘s Music Complete.

Smiths songs due to be orchestrally reimagined for the shows include Hand in Glove, How Soon is Now?, There is a Light That Never Goes Out, The Boy With The Thorn In His Side, Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want, Shoplifters Of The World Unite, Girlfriend In A Coma and Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me.

Guest vocalists have yet to be revealed.

Three Classically Smiths concerts have been announced so far, with more to be unveiled soon:

June 28 – Manchester O2 Academy

June 29 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

July 2 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Tickets will be available here from January 26.

