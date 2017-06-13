This month in Uncut

David Bowie, Radiohead, The War On Drugs, Gregg Allman are in the new issue

David Bowie, Radiohead, The War On Drugs and Gregg Allman all feature in the new issue of Uncut, dated August 2017 and on sale on June 15.

Bowie is on the cover, and inside we take a close look at The Dame’s 1960s and learn from friends, lovers and accomplices how he became the majestic Ziggy Stardust.

We also count down the 30 greatest Radiohead songs, from “Creep” to “The Numbers”, with help from the band’s friends, collaborators and famous fans.

Meanwhile, Adam Granduciel talks us through the long-awaited new album from The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding – but can it match the success of their previous LP, Lost In The Dream?

We also pay tribute to Gregg Allman, the Allman Brothers legend who passed away in late May. “I never once saw this man fake a musical moment, ever,” his admirers explain.

Steve Earle answers your questions in our An Audience With… piece, discussing Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt and the state of country music, while Jah Wobble takes us through his finest albums, including work with PiL, Brian Eno, Can and more.

Eddie Floyd discusses the creation of his classic “Knock On Wood”, along with Steve Cropper and David Porter, while Natalie Merchant reveals the albums that changed her life, including The Beatles, Eno and more.

In our reviews section, we look at new releases from Peter Perrett, Broken Social Scene, Shabazz Palaces, John Murry and more, and archival releases from Radiohead, Television Personalities, Peter Gabriel and ZZ Top.

We catch Kiss and Afghan Whigs live, and review films and DVDs on John Cale, David Lynch and Steely Dan.

In our front section, we remember Chris Cornell and Patto, examine the upcoming Britpop revival tour and meet well-connected folk talent James Elkington.

Our free CD, The Hype, features 15 tracks of the month’s best new music, including songs by Peter Perrett, Floating Points, Bedouine, Public Service Broadcasting and Broken Social Scene.

The new Uncut is out on June 15.