Stream Gregg Allman’s posthumous album, Southern Blood

You can hear the album in full ahead of its release

Gregg Allman‘s final studio album, Southern Blood, is released by Rounder on September 8.

Produced by Don Was and recorded at Muscle Shoals’ FAME Studios, the albums features one original alongside songs by Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, Jerry Garcia and Willie Dixon.

We’re delighted to offer our UK readers the opportunity to listen to the album in full!

Tracklisting for Southern Blood is:

My Only True Friend (Gregg Allman-Scott Sharrard)

Once I Was (Tim Buckley-Larry Beckett)

Going Going Gone (Bob Dylan)

Black Muddy River (Jerome J. Garcia-Robert C. Hunter)

I Love The Life I Live (Willie Dixon)

Willin’ (Lowell George)

Blind Bats And Swamp Rats (Jack Avery)

Out Of Left Field (Dewey Lindon Oldham Jr.-Dan Penn)

Love Like Kerosene (Scot Sharrard)

Song For Adam featuring Jackson Browne (Jackson Browne)

“For the first time in about 30 years, I brought my road band into the studio, and man, that made it one of the best recording experiences of my career,” Allman told Uncut last year. “It took me about eight years to bring these cats together, and I couldn’t be happier. Don Was understands how important communication is, and that made it easy. He never tried to complicate things, and that’s what made him the perfect guy to produce the album.”

Below, you can watch an exclusive interview with Don Was and executive producer Michael Lehman.

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.